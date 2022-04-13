Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region is holding its annual Bourbon Raffle Fundraiser to help support the organization financially.
Habitat Executive Director Heath Duncan said the fundraiser started when the pandemic hit. They had to find new and creative ways to do fundraising.
“During the pandemic, online fundraising became a thing, so we explored different ways to do to that and that is how we discovered the bourbon raffles, and it has been very successful,” he said.
All the bourbon in the raffle was purchased in Kentucky. He said they have several different places they buy from around the state to raffle off. This year Habitat is raffling off from the Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace Antique collection.
“Pappy Van Winkle is the most popular, rare, and hard-to-find bourbon,” said Duncan. “You can raffle that off in sets, so there are multiple bottles in a set with different years and different ages.”
The raffle started on April 1 and will continue until Saturday, April 30. He said Habitat has 3,000 tickets to sell at $100 each.
“We are trying to raise $300,000 on this current raffle right now,” said Duncan.
He said the money will go toward Habitat builds since they plan to build 17 houses this year, with 10 of those houses being for tornado survivors in Hopkins County.
“With 17 houses, that is $1.7 million that we need in order to do what we do,” said Duncan. “We will pair that money with some other money to get to 17 houses.”
The bourbon raffle has been a great fundraiser for Habitat and has been a game-changer for them. They sell tickets to not only Kentucky residents, but across the country.
The first-place winner will receive a 10-bottle bourbon collection with five bottles of the Pappy Van Winkle brand, including a 10-year-old Old Rip Winkle, 12-year-old Lot B, 15-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, 20-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, and a 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle. There are also five bottles from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, including an 18-year George T. Stagg, Sazerac Rye, William Larue Weller, Thomas H. Handy, and a 17 year Eagle Rare.
The second-place winner will receive a 12-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, and the third-place winner will receive a 10-year-old Pappy Van Winkle.
The drawing will take place at 10 a.m. Central time on Thursday, May 5, and there will be three winners. The winners will be notified no later than Monday, May 9.
For more information on the Bourbon Raffle or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.pennyrilehabitat.org/bourbonraffle. Links to the website are also on the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region’s Facebook page.
