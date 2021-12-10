The Hopkins County Sherrif’s office released the following report December 7, 2021:
Sean D. Vanover, of Earlington, was arrested for failure to appear in court, and contempt of court for libel/slander and resistance to order.
Robert A. Menser, of Evansville, Ind., was arrested, December 8, for operating on a suspended/revoked driver’s license.
Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Kenneth S. Lock, of Madisonville, was arrested, December 4, for receiving stolen property.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.