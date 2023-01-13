Even before the pandemic, nursing has been an in-demand profession, and Madisonville Community College has helped students gain access to a State Registered Nurse Aide.
MCC Vice President Jay Parrent said this is a newer scholarship the college is offering that fully funds a nurse aid course.
“The next classes for enrollment in this scholarship will be 2nd bi-term S23 courses that begin in March,” he said. “Our local nursing homes and other long-term care facilities struggle with finding aides.”
The scholarship value is $846, which covers three credit hours, $11 of liability insurance, $150 for textbooks and miscellaneous, and $115 for the state test. Students also get financial assistance with the cost of scrubs, shoes, TB screens, drug screening, background checks, and other essentials.
The course can be completed in as little as 4-8 weeks, including the hands-on clinical experience.
Candidates must complete all KCTCS admissions and eligibility criteria.
Anyone interested in the scholarship and program must pass a criminal background check, must not be employed at a nursing home or enrolled in any post-secondary program, and must be a Kentucky resident.
Each college has a designated point person that interested candidates are referred to MCC’s is Judy Mitchell. Contact Mitchell for more information at 270-824-1810.
