The City of Nortonville is celebrating 150 years with a big celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 on the Nortonville City Hall grounds.
Nortonville City Clerk and Treasurer Julie Sellers said they are very excited to be celebrating the 150th anniversary of the City of Nortonville.
“The history of the City is rich and worthy of this tribute,” she said. “It will be a day filled with live music, food, and fun for all ages. We would like to invite everyone to come, bring a lawn chair and spend the day with us.”
Live music will be performed throughout the day starting with Brad Ryan Wilson at 10 a.m. until noon, then at 1 p.m. Whiskey Alibi will take over performing until 3 p.m.
Sellers said there will be lots of activities for children. Bouncing B’s will be providing bouncers, and the Hopkins County Central Football team will have an obstacle course and games.
There will be a silent auction throughout the day with items donated by the community. There will be a six-month membership to the YMCA; $25 gift cards to Tootsie’s and Cat’s Den; a City of Nortonville History Book courtesy of Amy Bowman; and City of Nortonville memorabilia like shirts, mugs, and a Kentucky Municipal Clerk Association cookbook.
Sellers said they are still waiting to hear back from other businesses in the community to see what they can donate for the event.
Vendors selling food and homemade items will be set up on the grounds. She said some of the food vendors include What’s The Scoop ice cream; Gino’s Italian Ice; She Brews It; Les Stevens will be selling ribs, chicken, pulled pork sandwiches, and plates; and Lively Stone Church will be selling drinks and barbecue.
Other vendors include Lynda Crick with Plunder; Amy Bowman with the City of Nortonville History Books; the Hopkins County Central FFA with a petting zoo; Thistle & Clover Farm selling handmade jewelry, soaps, art, and spun wool; New Salem Baptist Church will have face painting; Groves Country Store will be selling candles, cutting boards, jams and jellies; and Kristal Stanley from the GED Program will be set up.
Sellers said the city is looking for more vendors to participate in the 150th celebration.
Parking for the event will be at New Salem Baptist Church. She said the church will provide a shuttle to and from the church for the event.
“Also, parking will be available on Main Street,” said Sellers. “Main Street will be a one-way street heading south from Walnut Street to City Hall.”
Commemorative items are for sale like short-sleeve and long-sleeve tees, sweatshirts, and mugs. She said Shelley Pennington made the designs for the city. Samples may be viewed at City Hall.
If anyone wants to be a vendor or has items that could be donated for the silent auction, contact Nortonville City Hall at 270-676-3384. If anyone wants to place an order for a commemorative item, contact City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.