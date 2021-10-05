On Monday, several of the Kentucky National Guards came to Madisonville to assist Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Hospital President Robert Ramey said it is always good to have the extra hands helping out in the facility.
“Our staff have been working tirelessly through the various waves of the pandemic, and having the National Guard here to assist could not come at a better time,” he said.
The National Guard soldiers will be on hand at the hospital for the next two weeks to assist with non-clinical duties inside the hospital. They will be assisting in multiple areas of the hospital such as helping to unload and deliver supplies, sitting with non-COVID-19 patients, cleaning with the EVS crews, working in food service and helping to screen patients and visitors.
“Having the Guard members here has already been a morale boost for our staff,” said Ramey. “They are very friendly and willing to help in any way they can. We are grateful for their support.”
Gov. Andy Beshear deployed more than 300 National Guard members to hospitals across the Commonwealth in September to assist with the latest COVID-19 surge.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for the previous week, with 190 COVID-19 related deaths.
The Health Department announced last week that the Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses were now available in Hopkins County to those eligible.
Those eligible include anyone 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings, people aged 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions, anyone 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions based on their benefits and risks, and people aged 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said only the Pfizer vaccine has an emergency use authorization for a third dose. There is no booster dose available for the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine right now.
She said the Moderna vaccine is performing with a little better efficacy, so she is not sure when or if a booster dose will be out for that.
“People should be doing well with Moderna,” said Beach. “The J&J simply does not have a booster at this time.”
The Health Department is administering the booster dose by appointment only because of limited staffing due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases. They are also administering the first dose of the J&J vaccine as well as the first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Beach suggests checking with local pharmacies to see if they are offering the booster dose.
For more information on the CDC’s criteria for the booster dose, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html. To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a booster dose or to receive the first shot, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
