Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Joseph D. Carter, 22, of Henderson was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking/auto, reckless driving and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• William A. Martin, 39, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, second degree fleeing/evading police, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign and no tail lamps.
• Linda M. Smith, 78, of Madisonville was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Kyle J. Wilson, 37, of Madisonville was charged Friday with contempt of court in Lyon County.
• Daniel R. Wisdom, 39, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with second-degree fleeing/evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, menacing and resisting arrest.
