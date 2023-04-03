Local law enforcement had a busy weekend keeping the streets safe, arresting nine separate suspects around the county on charges of allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Madisonville Police made DUI arrests were on Grapevine Road, Fowler Road, Lantaff Boulevard, South Daves Street, South Spring Street, South Harrig Street, South Seminary and West Broadway Street. The sheriff’s office had two additional DUI arrests for a total of nine in Hopkins County this weekend.
Although a few of these arrests were simple DUIs, others ended with additional charges.
The suspect arrested on Grapevine Road was additionally charged with having an open alcoholic beverage container in his car, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. According to police, this was the suspects fourth DUI arrest. According to a breath test, his blood alcohol level was .223.
A suspect arrested on Daves Street was also charged with careless driving and failure to use a child restraint device and endangering the welfare of a child. A seven year old child was present in the vehicle at the time of the arrest. The suspect blew a .217 on the MPD administered breath test.
Police charged the DUI suspect on Spring Street with possession of marijuana. Results of a blood test are pending.
The suspect arrested on Broadway received additional charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of meth and having prescription medication not in the proper container. A blood alcohol test is also pending for this suspect.
Although that is a significant increase in the number of DUIs for one weekend, authorities say they had no idea what might have attributed to the sudden increase.
