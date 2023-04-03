Local law enforcement had a busy weekend keeping the streets safe, arresting nine separate suspects around the county on charges of allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Madisonville Police made DUI arrests were on Grapevine Road, Fowler Road, Lantaff Boulevard, South Daves Street, South Spring Street, South Harrig Street, South Seminary and West Broadway Street. The sheriff’s office had two additional DUI arrests for a total of nine in Hopkins County this weekend.

