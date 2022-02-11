The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Vickie R. Evans, was charged, February 9, for possession of contaminated substances in the firs degree.
Stevie D. White, was charged, February 9, for failure to appear in court.
Jayden I. Locke, was charged, February 9, for failure to appear in court.
Rebecca C. Watts, was charged, February 9, for failure to appear in court.
William C. Willis, was charged, February 10, for possession of methamphetamine and the buying/possession of drug paraphernalia.
