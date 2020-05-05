The Hopkins County Board of Educations took the next steps for the new Hanson Elementary School during Monday night’s regular meeting.
The board unanimously approved bids to hire LE Gregg at a cost of more than $95,000 for both geotesting the site and material testing for special inspections.
Architect Andrew Owens of Sherman Carter Barnhart — the Louisville firm designing the new school — said their firm always asks that these components be combined.
“Because those two go hand-in-hand, the work that the geotechnical services firm does and the recommendations that they come up with will directly inform things like the concrete mix and foundation design for our project,” he said.
The purpose of the geotest is to determine the subsurface conditions at the project site through controlled drilling, sampling and testing, according to LE Gregg’s proposal. The material testing will inspect soil construction, concrete construction, foundation construction, masonry construction, structural steel inspections, cold form steel light-frame inspections and inspections for fire-resistant penetrations and joints.
“We want the firm that is making the recommendations to also be the firm that follows up on those recommendations and makes certain the work is carried out as specified,” said Owens.
Principal architect Justin McElfresh said the geotechnical investigation, which is a preliminary report provided to the design team, will impact things like footing design and general building design parameters.
“Following that will be the quality assurance and special inspections that are required by Chapter 17 in the Kentucky Building Code,” he said. “That same firm will be involved as a third party independent testing and inspection service, representing you all as the board throughout the construction of the project, however long that may last.”
LE Gregg’s inspection proposal allocates 157 working days for onsite personnel. Geotechnical exploration will begin within two weeks.
Assistant Supt. Marty Cline said LE Gregg’s bid came in $10,000 below the budgeted expense for both items.
Not only did the board discuss the new Hanson project, but it also approved a petition for a waiver of geotechnical report requirements for the Browning Springs bus driver training center and fieldhouse project.
“That went through at the last board meeting, but the (Kentucky) Department of Education said it wasn’t worded to their liking,” Cline said. “So, we have to redo it.”
Board attorney Keith Cartwright said when they submitted the waiver to KDE, it was in the form of their board’s meeting minutes. Instead, KDE wanted it in the form of a petition.
The measure was passed unanimously by the board.
During Supt. Dr. Denna Ashby’s report to the board, she announced that it is National Teacher Appreciation Week.
“Our heart goes out to them. We know that they’re all wrapping up the school year, as this is our last week of school,” she said. “We are encouraging students to get all of those late and missing assignments as teachers continue to work on them, so we just say, thank you very much.”
Ashby said as of now, the district doesn’t know what the beginning of the 2020-21 school year will look like due to ramifications from COVID-19. She asked the board, who sets the school calendar, to think about modifying it.
“Not knowing exactly what this is going to look like, we’re going to continue to study this with local health officials, and as the summer progresses, I would say that there is a strong possibility that we will come back to you (the board) and say that we need to modify the school calendar,” she said.
