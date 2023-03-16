Two of four Hopkins County residents charged with the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 have received lengthy prison sentences, while others are still awaiting court dates.
On Feb. 27, 2022, Madisonville Police arrested Joshua R. Looney, 31 of Madisonville, after they say the victim told police that that she had engaged in sexual relations with the suspect on at least five occasions and oral sex on at least four other occasions.
At that time police also arrested the victim’s mother, Brittany Duvall, 28 of Nortonville, after they say she admitted to witnessing the sexual intercourse between her daughter and Looney and allowed it to continue for “several months.”
On March 1, 2022, police arrested two more suspects in the case.
Ronnie Lynn Duvall, 47 of Nortonville, listed as “family” of the victim, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with rape of a victim under the age of 12 and sodomy of a victim under the age of 12.
According to the release from MPD, Ronnie Duvall is accused of having sexual intercourse with the child on at least 10 occasions and oral sex on at least 10 other occasions. Police say he admitted to the accusations upon being taken into custody. He is charged with rape of a victim under the age of 12 and sodomy of a victim under the age of 12.
Michael A. Gibbs, 37 of Madisonville, listed as the victims father, is accused to having sexual intercourse with the child, as well as providing her with illegal controlled substances. He is also accused of being in possession of matter that visually depicts a sexual act by a minor. He is charged with rape-no force, unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of matter depicting a sexual act of a minor, rape of victim under 12 and incest.
Days later MPD added additional charges to the mother, alleging that she admitted during interviews that she had engaged in sexual intercourse and sodomy with her child on at least 10 different occasions in their home.
On February 27, 2023, Brittany Duvall and Joshua Looney both appeared in Hopkins County Circuit Court for sentencing.
Brittany Duvall was sentenced to 25 years in prison for five counts of Incest (victim under 12 years of age), five counts of 1st Degree Rape (victim under 12 years of age), five counts of 1st Degree Sodomy (victim under 12 years of age), five counts of 2nd Degree Rape (victim under 14 years of age), five counts of 2nd Degree Sodomy (victim under 14 years of age) and 1st Degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor (victim under 16 years of age).
Joshua Looney was sentenced to 20 years in prison for five counts of 1st Degree Rape (victim under 12 years of age), five counts of 2nd Degree Rape, five counts of 1st Degree Sodomy (victim under 12 years of age) and five counts of 2nd Degree Sodomy.
Gibbs is schedule for a court appearance on April 10. Ronnie Duvall is schedule for trial on Sept. 20-22.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.