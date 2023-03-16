Two of four Hopkins County residents charged with the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 have received lengthy prison sentences, while others are still awaiting court dates.

On Feb. 27, 2022, Madisonville Police arrested Joshua R. Looney, 31 of Madisonville, after they say the victim told police that that she had engaged in sexual relations with the suspect on at least five occasions and oral sex on at least four other occasions.

