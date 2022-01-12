Last week, AMC Corporate made the decision to shut down the local AMC Theatre located in Parkway Plaza Mall in Madisonville. Former employee, and Madisonville High School student, Bryant Barnett decided he had to do something about it.
“The decision of shutting the theatre down, leaving me and my friends without a job, and, most importantly, Madisonville without a movie theatre is harsh. This decision seems to have been a completely impulsive one, and I decided I wanted to fight for it,” Barnett said. “I started a petition to ask AMC to reconsider their decision from removing our theater from town, as it’s one of the only few fun things we have left.”
Barnett created a change.org petition and shared it all over Facebook and other social media outlets and in less than one day, more than 2,000 signatures from Madisonville residents who were obtained. As of Tuesday that number had grown to 4,157.
It has also received over $200 in contributions to advertise the petition for more signatures.
This theatre is a place that people really care about, and Barnett and other former employees shared that they don’t want to just sit back and lose it. According to staff, it is a stretch that AMC Corporate will reconsider, but the staff members would rather fail from trying than fail from doing nothing.
“The motivation I had to fight with this petition is 1,000% from my fellow co-workers and managers,” said Barnett. “The fact that this theatre that’s been with us for so long is suddenly leaving our little town... it was just a hard pill to swallow. Not only that, but Madisonville itself has almost no other forms of entertainment left. Where are teens supposed to hang with their friends if the theatre is gone? Where would we go to see the latest movies, like Spider-Man? What would Madisonville do without one of their favorite spots in all of town? It just wouldn’t be right to lose another attraction.”
For more information or if you want to view the petition created, visit, https://chng.it/vWDSMvRy
