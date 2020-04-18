He may not get another chance to compete on Kentucky’s biggest basketball stage. But K’suan Casey should play some Division I college games in Kentucky next season.
Casey, the center of Madisonville North Hopkins’s boys regional champions, signed a letter of intent this week to play with University of Tennessee-Martin. In fact, the university photoshopped a team jersey onto his body online.
“They asked what number I wanted,” Casey said Friday. UT-Martin obliged him, putting 35 on his picture to match his road jersey with the Maroons.
“I felt like God led me there,” Casey said. “I can go there and make an impact at the Division I level.”
But Casey hasn’t actually been there in person yet. Because of the coronavirus, Casey and his family had to take a virtual tour of the UT-Martin campus using a conference call. The letter of intent was emailed to him for a signature, then emailed back.
“I think they got a steal,” Maroons head coach Matt Beshear said Friday. “He’s still 17. I think his best basketball is in front of him.”
UT-Martin men’s coach Anthony Stewart said in a news release that Casey had a “storied career” at North.
“He has great intangibles — his footwork and his hands are very advanced for his age and for his position,” Stewart wrote. “He goes hard and plays with a high motor on every trip down the floor.”
Stewart cited Casey’s impressive high school resume: 1,897 points in four years with the Maroons, 1,213 career rebounds and 97 wins in four seasons.
But don’t etch those numbers on a plaque yet. Beshear still clings to hope that a Sweet 16 tournament will happen at Rupp Arena in Lexington, so Casey can advance toward 2,000 points and 100 wins. The boys and girls events were postponed in March, but not canceled.
“I’m for playing this thing in June or July,” Beshear said. That decision ultimately is in the hands of Gov. Andy Beshear — no relation, as far as the coach knows — who has kept public activities across Kentucky shut down for more than a month due to COVID-19.
The coach had to vacate his school office Thursday night, as MNHHS transforms into a coronavirus testing center. But Beshear says he contacts his players a couple of times a week.
“They’re running and conditioning as best as they can,” Beshear said. “It’s all on them. I’m not with them.”
With Madisonville gyms and parks closed, Casey’s routine includes occasional hoops at the home of fellow MNH senior Keshawn Stone.
“I’m really hoping for a Sweet 16,” Casey said. “I’m working on getting my body right, eating right. I’m running around the neighborhood.”
Since Madisonville and UT-Martin are 127 miles apart by car, Casey’s fans won’t have to travel far to watch him at home. And when UT-Martin meets Tennessee Tech in Ohio Valley Conference action, Casey could be on the court against fellow Maroon Kenny White.
“Me and Kenny, we’re so competitive,” Casey said — even in pickup games at the YMCA. “It’ll be fun. Fun for Madisonville.”
The shortest trip for Casey’s fans could be up Interstate 69 to Evansville for the OVC tournament. But UT-Martin would have to qualify for it. The Skyhawk men missed the cut this past season, tying for tenth in the 12-team league with a 9-20 overall record.
Casey had named a personal final four for his college basketball choice as Morehead State, University of Southern Indiana and Vincennes University were also in the running. But UT-Martin won — and there still could be a signing ceremony to celebrate it.
“My mom planned on doing it,” Casey said.
