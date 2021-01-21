The commercial driver’s license (CDL) program at Madisonville Community College has open seats for their upcoming spring classes. The four-week program costs $4,000. That fee covers the course tuition, physical, training, and the use of the truck when testing. Financial aid is available for those students who qualify.
“Students can get in, get out, and get to work in just four weeks in our CDL program,’ commented Mike Davenport, director of Workforce Solutions at the college. “We have two trucks ready for students and we have a lot of road time that really helps get students ready for their test.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that job growth is positive for truck drivers and the average annual wage in the profession may exceed $45,000 annually. The MCC program offers students state-of-the-art simulators, training, and trucks for testing.
Anyone interested can contact the Workforce Solutions department at (270) 824-8658 for more information.
