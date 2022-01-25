Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. is now accepting applications for a new Low Income Home Water Assistance Program.
According to a news release, applications will be accepted until June 1 or until funds are depleted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The program is offered as a crisis component and a subsidy component. The crisis component can assist households who are experiencing a water or wastewater crisis up to 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.
Benefits offered through the crisis component are limited to the minimum to alleviate not to exceed $800. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis until they have reached their maximum benefits.
Applicants must provide at least one of the following: a disconnect notice, a past due notice, or an eviction notice for non-payment of rent if water services are included in rent.
Applicants must also supply the following documentation: proof of Social Security card or Permanent Residence card for each household member, proof of all household members income from the preceding month, and the current water service bill including account number and name on the account, or a statement from the landlord if water is included with the rent, or a statement from the utility company if a participant in a prepay program.
Benefits are paid directly to the household’s water service vendor.
For the subsidy component, enrollment began on Jan. 10 and applications will be accepted through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
Households can apply for a one-time water service benefit ranging from $300 to $400 depending on income level, housing category, and water service benefit type.
Applicants must have received a disconnect notice or be within four days of running out of fuel like wood, coal, propane, or kerosene. Energy crisis relief will be provided within 48 to 18 hours if facing an emergency.
Participation in the crisis component will not affect a household’s eligibility to participate in the subsidy component. Households must meet eligibility requirements including income guidelines.
According to a news release, the project is funded under a contract with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services with funds from the Community Services Block Grant Act of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service.
Applicants may visit the Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. website, at www.audubon-area.com and click on the “Request Assistance” button at the bottom of the page to schedule a call from an employee.
Applicants may also call the offices in each county from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. McLean County is 270-273-3355, and Webster County is 270-639-5635.
For more information, contact Stacey Melton, the LIHEAP manager for Audubon Area Community Services, at 270-686-1662 or email smelton@auduon-area.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.