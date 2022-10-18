According to a press release issued by the FBI Gang Response Investigation Team (GRIT) in Indianapolis, a Madisonville man was charged on Tuesday with the 1994 murder of a Gary, IN woman.
Gerald Lynn Smith, 60 of Madisonville, is charged with the murder of Gloria Hansell, a 69-year-old widow who lived alone in her Gary, IN home.
According to the arrest warrant, on June 17, 1994, Gary Police responded to Hansell’s home to a report that a female was “down” inside her home. Initially first responders believed Hansell, who suffered from several medical conditions and relied on in-house oxygen, had died of natural causes, but when funeral home employees arrived, they discovered an electrical cord from a fan wrapped round her neck. They also discovered that Hansell’s panties had been removed.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office subsequently ruled the death had been caused by asphyxia due to strangulation.
Although officials say Smith was listed as a suspect during the initial investigation, no charges were filed and the case went cold.
GRIT said that in 2020, the Indiana State Police Lowell Regional Laboratory was asked by the FBI to re-examine evidence collected during the original investigation.
At the time of the original investigation, DNA analysis of evidence collected from a sexual assault kit had not returned any matches, but the new test led to a CODIS match to Gerald Smith, who has been convicted of another crime while living in California.
The FBI reached out to authorities in California and Hopkins County to locate the suspect, who had multiple addresses in both locations. He was finally located in a recovery room at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation where he was reported to be recovering from an unknown health condition.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s office assisted investigators from Indiana and the FBI’s GRIT unit in interviewing Smith.
The release states that a witness reported that Smith, who was 32 at the time, had approached Hansell on at least two occasions to ask about mowing her yard, but she had declined his offer. The witness also told investigators that Hansell had reported becoming uncomfortable when Smith had allegedly attempted to kiss.
Smith was charged with two counts of felony murder and rape, a class A felony.
