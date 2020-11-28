Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Wendy McKinney, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs.
Charles Moore, 56, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of Kentucky Emergency Protective Order, second-degree assault, possession of marijuana and buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.