United Way of the Coalfield has two raffles this month in a bid to reach its campaign goal.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said their goal is to reach $240,000, but they have only raised $187,000. The campaign ends on June 30, so time is quickly running out.
“This money is vitally important for us to fund the agencies for the next fiscal year starting July 1,” he said. “These dollars really count and fund our agencies so they can do the work that needs to be done in our community.”
Previous agencies include the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, and Hope2All Food Bank.
One raffle is a half-pot raffle, and the other United Way is raffling off a grill. Tickets for both raffles are $5 each.
The half-pot raffle winner will be announced at 2 p.m. on June 16. The winner will get half of the pot, while United Way gets the other half.
“We’ve done these multiple times, and people seem to like them,” said Howerton.
The grill being raffled off is a Pit Boss Pro Series 110 wood pellet and gas combo grill worth around $900.
Dee Padgett, UWC office manager, said friends of United Way donated the grill and included all the accessories and grill cover. United Way did not spend any donated or campaign money to purchase the grill.
Howerton said there is a similar grill on display at Lowe’s if anyone wants to see it in person.
United Way will draw for the grill at noon on June 30 at the United Way of the Coalfield office. Both the half-pot and grill raffle drawings will be on Facebook live on the United Way of the Coalfield page.
Howerton said although their goal is $240,000, he would like to raise over $200,000 at least.
“We’ve started doing more of these, and they have been very well received,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased at the United Way office or through the United Way of the Coalfield website, https://unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/. Click the bright green Raffle button on the right side of the page. Tickets can only be purchased, and prizes can only be claimed by those over 18 years old.
Padgett said anyone purchasing tickets online will have to pay an online processing fee, and once purchased, they will receive a confirmation email from United Way.
If any business wants to sell tickets for United Way, they can contact Don Howerton or Dee Padgett at 270-821-3170.
