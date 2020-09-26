As of Friday morning, the Hopkins County Health Department has reported 614 total cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County since the pandemic began.
With 488 patients recovering from COVID-19 and 38 dying from the virus locally, there are now 88 active cases in the county.
The health department issued the following businesses citations this week for employees not wearing masks or not following the mandate requiring customers to wear masks, including the Ideal Market both in Madisonville and in Nortonville, Dixie Pan, Huddle House and Rural King.
Of the total cases, 78 of the cases were people ages 0 to 20 years old; 185 cases were people ages 21 years old to 40 years old; 189 cases are people ages 41 years old to 60 years old; 115 cases are people ages 61 years old to 80 years old and 47 cases are people 81 years old or older.
There have been 75 total cases of long-term care people and 539 marked by the health department as “other.”
There have been a total of 264 cases that were male and 350 cases that were female.
