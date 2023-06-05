The third earthquake to strike the area around Hopkins County was reported on Saturday by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) when a 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded in rural Webster County at about 12:03 p.m.
At 2.5 on the Richter scale, Saturday’s quake was the lowest level reported by the USGS and likely went largely unnoticed on the surface as it was located 16 km below a heavily wooded area along Highway 120, west of Red Oak Schoolhouse Rd. Generally the USGS says an earthquake needs to be at least a 3.0 to be felt on the surface.
This quake came just five days after earthquakes of 3.3 and 3.0 were reported just east of the Hopkins County line in rural Muhlenberg County along Highway 138, which changes to Highway 120 in Slaughters. Residents of northern Hopkins County did report feeling those two events.
Although rare, earthquakes in the region are not unheard of. The last major seismic activity reported in Hopkins County was on April 18, 2008. That was when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit southern Illinois, about 45 miles west of Evansville, IN, at around 4:30 a.m. Several aftershocks were reported, including an unusually large 4.6 at 10:15 a.m.
Residents of Madisonville reported being awakened by the 5.2 quake in the early hours of the morning.
Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey said that while the most recent earthquakes were not a major concern, its is always important for residents to consider their own personal preparedness for any kind of disaster.
“If you are personally prepared, you can be ready to survive on your own for a few days until help is available,” Bailey said. One suggestion is having a “go bag” with food, water and first aid supplies. “For your home and your own family, just be prepared for any disaster.”
According to the Kentucky Geologic Survey, Hopkins County is located near both the New Madrid and Wabash Valley Seismic Zones. Around 13 earthquakes were reported in the county between 1974 and 2000.
The Wabash Valley System was responsible for the 2008 quakes. That system runs between Illinois and Indiana, but also cuts down into the northern edge of western Kentucky. That 5.2 quake was one of the largest that fault line has seen in the last 1,000 years.
Although no damage from that earthquake was reported in Kentucky, that event sparked interest in the state of Kentucky. Since then emergency management personnel across the state have worked on contingency plans in case an earthquake were to hit locally.
The better known New Madrid fault has been more active than Wabash Valley, and if a major earthquake were to impact Hopkins County, it would likely come from that fault, which has recorded a “major” earthquake every 500 years, according to experts. The last was a series of quakes between 1811 and 1812, that changed the course of the Mississippi River and reportedly caused the ground in the Mississippi River Valley to liquify.
“A catastrophic earthquake on the New Madrid fault would probably cause some damage in Hopkins County,” said Bailey. “But we’re on the fringes of that zone. We would probably see damage here but it wouldn’t compare to what they could see in the Paducah area.”
A localized earthquake would need to be a 5.0 or above in order to cause surface damage such as moving furniture or disturbing trees. A 6.0 or higher could cause structural damage. A 7.0 or higher could cause significant damages to buildings, especially those built prior to 1965 when contractors began using reinforced concrete and other materials meant to withstand earthquakes.
In the event of an earthquake, Baily said the advice is the same as what emergency management has been telling people for years.
“Duck, cover and hold,” he said. “If possible, get under a table or something sturdy and protect your head. If you are inside, stay inside. If you are outside, get out into the open, away from possible falling debris.”
