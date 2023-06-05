EARTHQUAKE SAT.jpg

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Webster County, a few miles north of Nebo, on Saturday.

 USGS map

The third earthquake to strike the area around Hopkins County was reported on Saturday by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) when a 2.5 magnitude quake was recorded in rural Webster County at about 12:03 p.m.

At 2.5 on the Richter scale, Saturday’s quake was the lowest level reported by the USGS and likely went largely unnoticed on the surface as it was located 16 km below a heavily wooded area along Highway 120, west of Red Oak Schoolhouse Rd. Generally the USGS says an earthquake needs to be at least a 3.0 to be felt on the surface.

