Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 12:32 am
As Christmas gets closer and presents are on everyone’s mind, the Arts and Crafts Faire is coming back for the third year on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The faire will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center.
Beth Simon, one of the organizers, said the event is growing every year, and this year they have 74 vendors coming.
“We now have so many who want to participate that the moment we announce we are ready to take reservations, we fill up quite quickly,” she said.
There will be vendors selling handmade crafts such as wooden signs, candles, bath bombs, aprons, jewelry, t-shirts, and tumblers. There will also be representatives there from Tupperware, Color Street Nails, and Paparazzi.
The faire started in 2019 with Simon wanting to give home hobbyists a way to sell the things they love to make. Kelly Oldham and Katie Mikkelson joined soon after, and the three of them have been organizing the faire since.
Simon said they learn something new every year, and after three years they have it down pat.
“We have many new folks that have never participated in a craft faire before, and we love to help them out and share all we’ve learned along the way,” she said. “It is wonderful to see how far we’ve come in a very short time.”
Follow the Madisonville Arts & Crafts Faire on Facebook to stay up to date.
