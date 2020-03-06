For Madisonville Regional Airport’s newly hired manager Emily Herron, flying has always been where she “takes off and lands,” she said.
“Airports have always mattered to me because I am a pilot,” she said. “For the community, I don’t think a lot of people realize how often airports are utilized from a business standpoint. Anytime you can grow your businesses in your community, you’re bettering your community. There are people in and out of here every day conducting business.”
Herron grew up around planes. Her grandfather was a crop duster in northern Kentucky. Her father was a flight instructor. And for over 70 years, her family has owned a Piper J-3 Cub.
She grew up in Florida then moved to Lexington, where she graduated from the University of Kentucky. While attending UK, she met her husband, who is from Ohio County, and they moved to Beaver Dam. The two have a 6-year-old son.
While in Beaver Dam, Herron worked in education for 9 years as a family resource youth service coordinator. During that period, flying was one of her hobbies. Nearly three years ago, she was asked to serve on the airport board for Ohio County.
“A little over a year ago, I moved into the chairman position at the board, and that’s when I started seeing things. In Ohio County, we don’t have an airport manager, so the board is very involved in the operations,” she said. “As the chairman, I was super involved and fell in love with public airports and airport management.”
Madisonville’s board chairman, Jimmy Riddle, said Herron is an excellent addition to the airport staff.
“She’s wonderful. She’s a pilot, an educator, and I’m really excited about her,” he said. “I think she’ll do a great job marketing the airport. A lot of citizens in town don’t know how important the airport is, and I think she’ll do a good job getting that out to people.”
For Herron, the airport is an extension of her community.
“This airport is the gateway to the community of Madisonville for people who are flying in and out of town to conduct business here,” she said. “We want to continue to provide good customer service to those people and provide a good first impression of our community.”
Herron said there is currently a pilot and mechanic shortage in the country, and she hopes through her new role to encourage the next generation of aviation.
“We need to be proactive about educating the next generation that this is a very good career. I think a lot of people, kids, girls, think they can’t do that. They think you have to be some Tom Cruise type to be a pilot. You don’t,” she said. “Flying is one of the most non-biased things you can do. While there are lots of people in the flying industry that have biases, the sky has no bias.
“The sky and the airplane you’re in doesn’t care whether you’re a boy or a girl, or what color your skin is or how old you are. The sky cares if you can manipulate the airplane through the air. That’s all it cares about, and that’s all that matters, it’s a great career for anybody,” she said.
Her goals and hopes during her tenure at the airport are to continue to grow the airport as a leading regional airport that provides excellent customer service to local pilots and businesses.
“We want people to feel welcome here. We want pilots to come in. We want people to come in and watch people fly. We want people to come here and conduct business. Every avenue, we want to continue to grow,” she said.
Herron is replacing longtime manager Rick Bivins, who has stepped down as manager to work as a lineman for the airport. Herron will be formally introduced as the airport’s new manager during the board’s regular meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.
