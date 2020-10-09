Letters went out and a sign was put up on the door of the U.S. Bank in downtown Madisonville informing customers of the decision to permanently close the bank branch at 1 South Main Street.
The branch had been closed for nearly six months as COVID outbreaks led to business shutdowns.
While Evan Lapiska of the communications team for U.S. Bank did not return comment by press time as to the reasoning of the closure, local attorney Keith Cartwright, whose firm rents upstairs space in the building with the United Way and the Community Improvement Foundation, said his partners have been told the bank would still be in the building just not open to the public.
“We were told they are shutting down the retail operations,” he said. “They are still going to have the bank and own the building. There will be bank officers in the building.”
Cartwright said a bank had been at the South Main location for over 120 years and had been many different names, including Kentucky Bank and changing over the years until finally becoming U.S. Bank several years ago.
“We moved to the third floor in 1983,” said Cartwright. “It’s all I’ve ever known that there’s been a bank in this building. The building, as you see now from Main Street, at one time there was another business just to the south part of this building and during some renovations in the mid 1970s, the building you see now has been there for around 50 years. This building has looked like this for quite some time.”
Cartwright added the radio station, WFMW, also got its start in the building on the third floor.
Libby Spencer, president of the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, said working efficiently is an opportunity for the bank to do more.
“If there is an opportunity for a business to work more efficiently by having remote options for employees, online banking, I think that helps us all,” she said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing that branches close. I think it might be an opportunity for them to innovate and do things more efficiently, which will help them serve their customers.”
Other branches such as the one in Dawson Springs have been in the talks of closing as well, according to local officials.
The bank’s Hanson branch closed recently, but two branches remain in Madisonville and one in Mortons Gap in addition to the Dawson location.
