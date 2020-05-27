Some people have started home businesses during the coronavirus. But what a man did in his rural Manitou home had him in jail Tuesday night.
The Kentucky State Police say Nathan T. Roberts, 45, was involved in drug trafficking from his residence in the 800 block of Wilbur James Road.
A KSP statement issued Tuesday said a search warrant of Roberts’s home Saturday night led to “suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected MDMA and narcotic prescription pills.”
MDMA is better known as the psychoactive drug ecstasy. A medical news release issued Tuesday said it could receive federal approval in 2022 as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Roberts was arrested following the search on two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, along with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Roberts was held Tuesday on $5,000 cash bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday.
