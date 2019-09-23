A woman was arrested around 11:10 a.m. Monday while at a home on Buckley Drive for child abuse while babysitting, according to a Hopkinsville Police Department report.
Officers received a call that a 3-year-old child was found alone at the Sonic Drive-In parking lot on West Seventh Street and had been taken to the Christian County Sheriff's Office.
The 3-year-old was able to take officers back to the home on Buckley Drive, the report stated.
When police arrived, Jeshia D. Wills, 39, Hopkinsville, answered the door while in a bath towel and still wet. Wills told officers that she was just looking for the child when they arrived at the home.
Wills allegedly admitted to police that she told the child that she could play in the front yard while Wills was in the shower.
The witness that found the child told officers that the child was attempting to cross the street on West Seventh Street.
Wills was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal abuse.
