They city of Madisonville is preparing to release the lineup for the 2023 4th Fest and Praise in the Park event at the Madisonville City Park. Artists names will be released on Monday, April 17, but during the next week the city is challenging residents to guess the lineup through the city’s official Facebook page.
For the first time since Fourth Fest was launched, this year’s event will not be held on July 4th. Concert dates will now be Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. Instead of a nightly fireworks show, the city plans to host an even more impressive fireworks show on the holiday itself.
