During uncertain times with businesses struggling to stay afloat, a father and son team are doubling down on Madisonville.
Having launched both Madisonville Garage Doors and Evansville Garage Doors, owners Bob and Chris Rothschild are building a storage facility in Madisonville just off of North Main Street behind Nu9ve.
The extra large and a standard size storage facility will have up to 450 units once completed, said Chris Rothschild.
This project has been in the works for over a year, but Rothschild said they hadn’t planned on constructing the new building during a pandemic.
“As it turned out, that’s the way it fell,” he said. “It turned out, for the best, that we could get our project up on its feet and developed.”
Rothschild said their company has always been community-driven and wants to help other local businesses while taking care of local people.
“We want, just like any other business, we want to serve a purpose, and our purpose is for folks to have a place to put stuff and keep it secure,” he said. “We feel with our location, being in the center part of Madisonville, with businesses being around it that are open late at night, we will offer a centrally located, secure location that people won’t have to worry about coming to their storage unit during the night time or weekends.”
The yet-unnamed facility is set to serve its customers to solve the problem of where to put their stuff.
Mark Phebus Construction is building the facility. Phebus said his company, which is located off McLeod Lane, has faired well through the pandemic.
“We’re slammed with work. We’re booked all the way up into next year,” he said.
Phebus said his company, which has served Hopkins County for 23 years, will work on the first phase of the project for the next three months.
The first phase is for large storage such as boats or motor homes. During the second phase, they will build smaller units. Phebus said that phase is about another six-months of work.
“Chris is a good guy, and I’ve done a lot of business with Madisonville Garage Doors, so he did his business with me,” Phebus said.
The first building is 182 foot long, 45 foot and 16 foot tall with 14 foot wide by 14 foot tall motor-operated garage doors, said Rothschild.
“We’ve had the property in our possession for some time and were just trying to figure out what we wanted to do with it,” Rothschild said. “We figured this would be a good way to utilize the space, producing income for the community and serve a purpose by helping people have a place to stash their stuff.”
Rothschild said they are investing close to a $1 million dollars in this project.
“We’ve got faith in the community, and we invest because we just hope and pray that the community has faith in us,” he said. “We want the community to know that we thank them for where they’ve gotten us, and we’re going to prematurely thank them for hopefully moving forward where we’re going to go and grow.”
