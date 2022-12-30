The Madisonville Police Department released the following report;
Ronald James Terry, was charged, December 28, 2022, for improper display of registration plates, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance card, second offense.
Alex T. Huckleberry, was charged, December 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Johnny Junior Foe, was charged, December 28, 2022, for criminal trespassing in the third degree, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Alex A. Aparin, was charged, December 29, 2022, for disregarding traffic light, disregarding a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no registration plates, and failure to produce insurance card.
