Former educator sentenced to5 years on child porn charges

A former Webster County Middle School teacher was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. Federal Court in Owensboro on charges of distributing and receiving child porn.
Lucia Jenkins was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and will be subject to 10 years of supervised parole following her release.
Jenkins originally faced three counts, but when she switched her plea from innocent to guilty in May, the third charge against her was dropped as part of the deal.
The plea also requires Jenkins to pay restitution to the victim, identified only as "Sarah" in court documents, in the amount of $5,000. With the federal case against her settled, Jenkins will next have to deal with a Webster County Circuit
See Porn/Page A6
Court case in which she was indicted on more than 20 drug charges involving marijuana and pills.
The former educator will surrender herself to authorities on Monday, Sept. 16, but before then, Jenkins is scheduled to appear in a Christian County courtroom at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, where she is expected to enter a plea on the local charges. That case is being heard in Hopkinsville because that is where the special judge for the case presides.
On Sept. 13, 2017, a 25-year-old former student living with Jenkins was found dead at her residence. It was later determined the deceased died from an overdose of fentanyl.
During Kentucky State Trooper William Braden's search of the deceased's phone, several messages through Facebook and texts revealed he and Jenkins' relationship to be tied to drugs, the trooper testified. Braden revealed in court that there were 11 instances discussed through the messages in which Jenkins either provided money for or a ride to drug buys in Webster County. In court documents, it was also shown that at least one purchase was made in Evansville.
Braden obtained a search warrant for Jenkins' phone to corroborate the messages found on the first device. During the search, Braden said he discovered four images of a young girl of either 8 or 9 engaged in sexual acts.
Because the photos were distributed across state lines, the matter became a federal issue, and Jenkins was eventually indicted in federal court.
During the course of the investigation, authorities also found ties to another former WCMS teacher. Jason A. West eventually entered a plea of guilty to two counts of complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. He was granted pretrial diversion of a felony for a period of five years, ordered to surrender his teaching license and agreed to testify in the drug case against Jenkins.
West was never accused of having any ties to the pornography charges. Four other suspects with no ties to WCMS were also arrested on related drug charges.
The investigation also netted former Providence Assistant Chief of Police Alan King, who court documents say was involved in a relationship with Jenkins. According to documents, text messages between the two revealed that he was aware of her marijuana use. King entered a guilty plea to one charge of official misconduct for not reporting Jenkins' marijuana use, and he was sentenced to 60 days' home incarceration.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.