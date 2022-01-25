As the 2022 filing deadline came and went yesterday afternoon, with the only surprise being a late entry from Madisonville resident Roxan Lynn Ashby into the race for state senator. The slate is now set and candidates will draw for ballot position on Thursday, either at the county clerk’s office of the secretary of state’s office.
With the biggest formality now out of the way, candidates and voters can turn their eyes towards the next phase of the election, which is the primary, scheduled for Tuesday, May 17. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. All mail-in ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office no later than 6 p.m. on the day of the election.
The process, however, will start much earlier. Some important dates to keep in mind are:
• April 2 — Voters can begin requesting absentee ballots through the online portal.
• April 18 — Last day for new voters to register to vote and still be eligible to vote in the primary.
• May 3 — The online portal to request absentee ballots will close at midnight.
• May 12-14 — In-person absentee voting to be conducted in the county clerk’s office or other place designated by the county board of elections and approved by the State Board of Elections.
• May 17 — Election Day
The timeline for the General Election will begin within weeks of the end of the May Primary.
• June 6 — Filing deadline for candidates seeking an office that does not require a primary.
• Sept. 24 — The online portal to request absentee ballots for the general election opens.
• Oct. 11 — Final day to register to vote in the general election. Oct. 11 is Columbus Day and could affect office hours and ability to register on that day.
• Oct. 25 — The online portal to request ballots closes at midnight.
• Oct. 28 — Last day to file a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate.
• Nov. 8 — 2022 General Election
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.