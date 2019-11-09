Back in Time

Messenger file photo

It's a marathon not a sprint — or maybe it was a 5K. Regardless, the runners at the head of this pack appear to sprint from the starting line in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. If you recognize these participants or remember the event, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Barbara Frederick emailed in regarding a recent "Back in Time" photo of former Mayor Bill Cox talking to a classroom of students. Frederick said that was her class of 2nd and 3rd grade students at Pride Elementary in 1992. Cox, she said, was there on Election Day to speak to the class, which included Sarah Whitfield, David Dixon and Tiffany Reeves — who were all included in the photo. Frederick said she retired from teaching in 2004.

