Marie King finally stepped out of her “healthy at home” spot Friday. It was her first time out in at least 10 weeks.
“I listen and do what you’re asked to do,” she said.
King has stayed inside her mobile home off Whittington Drive since March, as people across Kentucky have been urged to do because of the coronavirus. But she took it to a new level — not because she’s a prepper, but because she knew the risks.
“I’ve got diabetes, and I’ve got high blood [pressure],” King said. “If I go, I’d probably die. I know for sure I would die.”
But King made Friday an exception. It was her 83rd birthday, and one of her nine children arranged to give her a tour of the county. King visited relatives from Ilsley to Nebo — some of them for the first time since last fall.
“She’s had lots of phone calls with her kids,” said Evansville’s Michelle Pritzkau. She arranged the special day, including a tour stop at King’s favorite restaurant. KFC on Madison Square Drive wished King a happy birthday on its marquee.
While a two-month quarantine has made some people restless, King has taken it in stride. After all, she grew up in France and was a child during World War II. She choked up remembering French war prisoners who died.
“It was such a wonderful time when we saw the Americans coming,” King added.
The pandemic quarantine has been comparatively easy for King to endure. She follows coronavirus news a little on television.
“I love my President Trump,” she said.“I’m not perfect, but he’s not perfect, either. Nobody’s perfect. But I trust him to take care of us.”
“We shelter her a lot,” Pritzkau added. “We all tell her what’s going on outside in the world.”
One of King’s daughters is a cousin of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, but King didn’t know enough about his actions to comment on him.
So while the debate rages over reopening the economy versus protecting lives, King is quiet and content at home. She credits her Christian faith for that.
“I know I’m going to die pretty soon,” King said. “I know my Savior, the Lord Jesus. I know the Lord’s going to take care of me.”
