Madisonville Police arrested two out of state men on charges of criminal trespassing on Monday after they were discovered to be illegally living in an abandoned residence located at 114 West Broadway.
MPD officers performed a security check of the residence at around 11 p.m. on Monday after receiving a request from the home owner, who informed them that nobody was supposed to be inside the house.
Police entered through an open doorway on the east side of the home and made contact with Jeffrey Scott McNicholas, 26 of New Castle, Pa., and a second individual who was not named in the police report. Both McNocholas and the second person informed police that there was a third individual inside the home.
Officers then located Robert Fries, 58 of San Angelo, TX who they say had set up a living quarters in a rear bedroom of the home. Police say that Fries told them he did not believe he was doing anything wrong because there was not a “no trespassing sign” on the structure and the door was open.
Both McNicholas and Fries were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. The third individual was not listed in the report of charges.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.