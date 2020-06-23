Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Monday:
• Eric H. Downs, 77, Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with theft by deception (including cold checks under $500) on a Hopkins County complaint warrant.
• Joe T. Gipson, 33, Madisonville, was charged Friday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Sancho J. Perry, 40, Union City, Tenn., was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary on a Christian County complaint warrant.
• Russell W. Terry, 54, Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• De’Aubrey S. Walker, 18, Madisonville, was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury) on a Hopkins County complaint warrant.
• Sharron H. Vandiver, 51, Madisonville, was arrested Saturday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• Kenneth W. Robinson, 56, Henderson, was arrested Friday and charged with fugitive from another state.
• Erica R. Skaggs, 32, Owensboro, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
