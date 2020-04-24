The Hopkins County unemployment rate jumped sharply in March, as the economic impact of the coronavirus began to arrive.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics reported Thursday that 6.9% of Hopkins County’s workers were out of work last month. That compares with 4.7% in February and 5.2% in March 2019. But some companies are still hiring.
“We have a couple of clients who are employing associates, and they are considered essential,” said Shara Metcalf, branch manager of the Manpower office in Madisonville.
Metcalf declined to name the companies, but she noted a couple of Webster County employers are looking for temporary workers as well. Some of the businesses are even offering weekly overtime, with start dates in two or three days.
“My advice is, be intentional about making calls,” Metcalf said.
She said the Manpower.com website allows people to apply online, but the number of job-seekers has dropped in the last couple of weeks, as people began receiving unemployment checks. But she thinks that could change in the weeks ahead.
“People might find that’s not enough to get them through,” she said.
An updated list of local companies seeking workers is available at HopkinsCoKyJobs.com.
Separate federal numbers released Thursday suggest the April job report will be worse. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said more than 103,000 Kentuckians made their first unemployment claim last week, with almost 500,000 filing over the past four weeks. That’s nearly one-fourth of the state’s civilian work force for March.
The federal report did not break down the claim count by counties.
Yet the Hopkins County March unemployment rate was modest compared with much of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County had the highest rate in the commonwealth at 18.1%. The lowest rate was 4.1% in Oldham County.
A few areas of the Kentucky economy showed job growth last month. They included non-durable manufacturing, health care and social assistance.
A different report released by the state this week shows Hopkins County had an average unemployment rate of 4.6% for all of 2019. The percentage was unchanged from 2018, with the number of jobless people dropping by one to 848. The count of the total workforce increased last year by 152.
