With summer quickly approaching, water safety should be top of mind.
The Hopkins County Family YMCA wants to ensure that water safety doesn’t get lost in our community’s eagerness to return to a ‘normal’ summer. As it gets hotter here in Hopkins County, more people cool off in home pools, lakes, rivers, streams and oceans, and that means the risk of drowning is prevalent as ever.
With May being National Water Safety Month, parents are encouraged to reinforce the importance of water safety skills and guidelines.
“As America’s Swim Instructor, the Hopkins County Family YMCA typically teaches more than 200 kids and teens invaluable water safety and swimming skills each year. Last year, unfortunately, due to COVID, we saw that number dip and we want to remind parents and caregivers that it’s more important than ever to keep water safety top of mind as families start to return to their usual summer routines,” Josiah Staggs, YMCA Director of Aquatics said.
Some tips to remember for this upcoming summer season,
1. Never swim alone or without a water watcher
2. Supervise your children whenever they are in or near water
3. Do not engage in breath holding activities
4. Wear a life jacket
5. Do not jump in the water to save someone who is struggling in deep water
For more information, or to learn about the Hopkins County Family YMCA’s swim programs, please contact Josiah Staggs at 270-821-9622 or via email, josiah.staggs@hopcoymca.com
