EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the next three weeks, The Messenger will take a look at the local Crimestoppers’ efforts and the organization’s relationship with local law enforcement. This article is the first of a three-series piece.
Leadership in Hopkins County will be recognizing the partnership and results that have come from a long-standing relationship between the local Crimestoppers organization and law enforcement during the month of June.
According to Tim Thomas, president of the Hopkins County Crimestopper Board, the program started in the county in 1989.
“We are trying to spotlight during the month of June the importance of Crimestoppers in Hopkins County,” Thomas said. “We want to make people aware of the importance of being the eyes and ears of law enforcement throughout the county.”
Thomas explained how the program is established in the county, saying that support is needed from the major cities in the county and county leadership.
“You also have to find people to form a board,” he said. “We have 12 people on the board now.”
The Crimestoppers program in Hopkins County is funded by The City of Madisonville, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court and through individual and local business donations.
“We also want to spotlight what we do so that we can encourage people to give toward the program so that we can continue our program,” said Thomas. “The city gives us money as well as the county, but we also depend on individuals and businesses to help us with this program so that we can keep refunding not only our Crimestopper program but also the “Not In My School” program in the middle schools and high schools.”
Madisonville Police Department Lt. Justin Jones explained the process of receiving tips from Crimestoppers.
“What happens when someone leaves a Crimestopper tip, it will come to me or the sheriff’s office, and we can correlate who that needs to go to whether patrol, sheriff’s office or even the state police or Dawson Springs Police Department,” said Jones, who also provided statistics showing the work that Crimestopper tips have produce in just 2021.
Just this year, the program has received 89 workable tips and 62 arrests have been made from those tips with a total payout right at $1,950 to informants. In May alone, law enforcement received 15 workable tips, resulting in 14 arrests and a payout of $750.
Since 2003, there have been 3,331 total arrests from Crimestopper tips, and since 2010, there has been a total payout of $28,150.
There have been many narcotic, firearm and even murders that have been solved because of a Crimestopper tip, according to Jones.
“Just recently we had a case in Dawson Springs outside the city on Highway 62,” said Jones. a Crimestopper tip came in about methamphetamine trafficking, and we were able to use our joint task force ... where they seized several amounts of methamphetamine and took illegal guns off the street because of that Crimestopper tip.”
Jones said a murder a few years ago in Madisonville was solved because of a Crimestopper tip as well.
“We had a murder on Sugg Street a couple of years ago and a Crimestopper tip came in and gave us a suspect name, and we were able to make some connections based on that tip that actually led to solving the murder,” he said.
There are some cases that are now relying solely on tips in order to solve the crime.
“We have a large payout right now for a shooting in August of last year where five people were shot at a block party, and we are offering a $2,500 reward for any information that will lead to an arrest in that case,” said Jones.
MPD Chief Steve Bryan said that Crimestopper tips help investigations become stronger as well with the reinforcement of public information coming in along with what investigators have already collected.
“Sometimes when we get narcotic tips, we will pass them to the narcotics unit and a lot of times they will already have an investigation going on that target or they will have collected information on that target from other confidential sources and cooperating witnesses,” said Bryan. “So, when you add that to the information they already have, it definitely helps move that investigation forward.”
“In most of the cases, somebody knows something. Most times even if they don’t have first hand knowledge, quite often the suspect will end up talking and telling somebody,” said Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson. “I tell people to be the eyes and ears. It is the way to be most engaged with law enforcement in a safe way.”
All the law enforcement leaders stressed the importance of anonymity.
“It can be completely anonymous — you can leave your name if you want. We never have to meet face to face in order for them to get a payout or anything like that,” said Jones. “The payout is only if an arrest is made from the information provided.”
Bryan said Crimestopper tips are important for the work being done by law enforcement.
“Crimestoppers is anonymous and a lot of times these complex investigations, we cannot solve them without the help of the public,” said Bryan. “The block party shooting for example, is a violent crime so anybody that might have information, it is understandable that they might be a little apprehensive about coming forward to law enforcement because they don’t want their name to get out as a snitch, so that avenue to be anonymous is a fantastic tool. We just wouldn’t have that without Crimestoppers.”
Sanderson said the integrity of keeping Crimestopper tips anonymous is part of the success of the program.
“It is important to stress the anonymous part,” said Sanderson. “There is no way that the information could be pulled even if we wanted to.”
“Getting people to realize and to educate people that it is anonymous has still been difficult because of the psyche of people,” Thomas said. “But it is anonymous. If you don’t give a name, we don’t know who you are.”
Thomas said he is appreciative of the support from law enforcement of the Crimestopper program.
“As president of the organization, I want to say how appreciative I am to the chief and sheriff and how they support the Crimestopper program,” said Thomas. “It takes willing workers and people that are really committed to the program.”
Crimestoppers tips can be left online at www.hopkinscountycrimestoppers.com or by calling 270-825-1111.
