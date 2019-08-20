Old tech center could be leveled this fall

A building that was designed to prepare students for high technology soon will be lowered to rubble.
The Hopkins County School Board approved an agreement Monday evening to bulldoze the old Career and Technology Center on Grapevine Road. Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said he expects demolition to begin this fall once the Kentucky Department of Education gives final approval.
"We are just a couple of steps away from getting rolling on this project," Cline told the board at Monday night's scheduled meeting. Asked to estimate a time, Cline replied, "I would say weeks."
The board awarded the demolition project to Hamby Construction of Dawson Springs at its meeting in early August for $32,000. It's unclear how long it will take to demolish the large building, which now is surrounded by high weeds.
The school district originally planned to spend $6.3 million on the 12-acre site near Interstate 69. But when most of the superstructure work was complete in late 2011, construction was stopped because the building started to sink. The problem was traced to deep consolidation of mine spoils.
The suspension of the project cost the school district about $5 million. The district and Associated Engineers, Inc. settled a lawsuit involving the site evaluation and insurance for $1.35 million.
The property was declared abandoned in 2015, with eventual plans to sell it. The district built another
See Center/Page A6
Technology Center on Patriot Drive, which opened in 2016.
The school board held a work session after its scheduled meeting. Chairman J.W. Durst said members discussed the tax rate, as well as the possible sale of a parcel of land in Earlington to a church. Durst described the land as surplus.
The board will hold its next meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3, after the Labor Day holiday.
