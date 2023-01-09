An accident on I-69 on Saturday left the northbound lanes of the interstate closed for more than three hours, and left the roadway covered in chicken parts and other waste.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, a semi being driven by Willie J. McClure, 41 of Sebree, overturned on the northbound side of I-69 at approximately 2:27 p.m. The truck was not loaded with live chickens at the time, instead it was carrying refuse that included chicken parts and carcasses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.