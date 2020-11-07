Monday could signal the beginning of the next steps to an aviation program at the Madisonville Regional Airport.
According to an agenda for a virtual meeting of the Madisonville Regional Airport Board set for Monday at 5 p.m., the board will discuss a motion to approve a lease agreement between the Madisonville Regional Airport, the City of Madisonville and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System that would allow the beginnings of an aviation program.
According to the lease agreement, KCTCS would gain 8,000 square feet of classroom and office space located in Hangar B at the airport with the right to the shared use of the community hangar space in Hangar B.
The lease also states that the KCTCS would have sufficient space in the community hangar for helicopters but did not specify how many helicopters would be housed there.
The City of Madisonville has incurred $48,000 in expenses that was used in constructing classrooms, office spaces, restroom facilities and electrical upgrades in order to make facilities available for the KCTCS.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the $48,000 was spent to give temporary space until a new facility can be built with funds through a grant of around $500,000 that was awarded to the city through the Delta Regional Authority.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley announced in August the school is building a new aviation program to help the community and grow enrollment.
