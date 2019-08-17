New Ideal Market planned for Princeton Road

Construction for the newest Ideal Market in Madisonville has begun, and both customers and employees are eagerly anticipating its opening.
Rocket Oil, the parent company of Ideal, is building its newest market on Princeton Road right beside their current store. As of right now, there are no plans for the original ideal market, but Rocket Oil's District Manager Josh Hearrin said it could potentially become a leasing option for the company.
Once completed, the new store will have more fuel pumps and a better layout, which will help customers access the store easier than they can now, said Hearrin. The store will be in the lot where the Quick Stop was formerly located
"We're still early in the process, so just being able to have a nice shiny new store with the ability to sell hot food like at our other
locations, is nice," he said. "Having more gas pumps, being able to put that in the community and to keep our same employees that have relationships with our customers in the community, is also great."
The new store is set to open early next year, depending on the weather, he said. Rocket Oil plans to hire anywhere from three to seven additional employees to help with the store's new deli section, said Hearrin.
The current location is a community store, which has loyal customers that come in and out every day, said Hearrin.
Kayte Dame, who has been a customer for 15 years, said she is very excited about the news.
"I'm excited. I know those girls (the staff at Ideal) are excited, too. I've gone there every day, two to three times a day, for the last 14 years, so they pretty much know my whole life," said Dame. "The staff at Ideal becomes like family to you. When you walk in, they know what you want."
Manager Lori Queen said the community has been waiting a long time for a new store.
"It's going to be a little change for our neighborhood. I think our customers are very excited. They've waited a long time. It's going to be a good change," said Queen. "For several years now, customers have come in and asked, 'When are y'all getting a new store?' Now, it's kind of sit and wait. We get excited when we go out and do our outside chores, we're like, okay (the construction crew is) over there today."
