The Hopkins County Fiscal Court voted on two ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) fund requests this past week, both getting the green light.
With Resolution 2022-36, White Plains was requesting to utilize their ARPA funds to install fire truck accessories, motion passed.
With Resolution 2022-37, Nortonville Southside Emergency Squad requested to utilize their ARPA funds to install emergency accessories, motion passed.
Per wacities.org, a data website that explains ARPA and what it can be used for, local towns who were eligible received funds to help offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue and payroll.
Cities can use ARPA funds to support health expenditures, address negative economic impacts cause by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue, provide pay for essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Madisonville received $2.4 million, Dawson Springs $351,000 and White plains $120,000. Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.
This year the Hopkins County Fiscal Court received $1.4 million in ARPA funding that is earmarked for emergency services. Magistrates have given approval for each of the 14 fire departments in the county to get $100,000 of that funding. In order to receive those funds the departments must officially request that money from the court.
