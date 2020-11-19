The Hopkins County Health Department has reported two new deaths from COVID-19 this week.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach confirmed on Wednesday that two more county residents died this week but did not reveal details about who the deceased are.
The death total in Hopkins County is now at 46. The department reported that 1,003 people have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday morning and there have been a total of 1,554 cases in the county since the pandemic began. There are now 505 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
On Wednesday, the department also announced that they will be isolating positive cases and instructing them to notify their contacts.
This is a change in the Department of Public Health Protocol to accommodate the overwhelming number of new cases daily.
“If someone notifies you that you are a contact to them, and they have Covid-19 please quarantine for 14 days from your last exposure to that person,” according to the announcement.
Beach said the department will continue to contact all positive cases and high-risk groups.
Beach also encouraged the public to still practice safety while out in public.
“If you are out in the public at this time, you can assume you are being exposed on a regular basis,” Beach said. “Please wear your mask, use good handwashing habits and practice social distancing.”
Hopkins County is still classified by the state as a red county along with the majority of the counties in the state.
The Seven-Day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
To be classified as red, a county must average over 25 cases per 100,000 people over seven days.
Hopkins County averaged 44.4 cases as of Tuesday.
