Fourth Fest and Praise in the Park has grown to be the largest event held in the city of Madisonville each year, with music fans coming from across the country to see their favorite acts live on an outdoor stage at the Madisonville City Park.
Although the 2023 event is still five months away, city officials have already released the dates and a general timeline of events for this year’s Fourth Fest.
One big change this year, there will only be fireworks on the Fourth of July, as opposed to following each evening’s concert, as has been done in years past.
The concert series will also take place the weekend prior to July 4, as opposed to on the holiday itself.
Friday, June 30, 2023: Country Music Night
Saturday, July 1, 2023: 90’s Dance Party
Sunday, July 2, 2023: Praise In The Park
Tuesday, July 4, 2023: Madisonville Miner’s baseball game and fireworks
City officials are still in the process of negotiating with acts to fill the schedule for this year. During the negotiation period, the city is under a contract not to release the names of artists. More information and the names of those artists and bands will be released as soon as the City is able to announce.
Previous year’s acts have included Craig Morgan, En Vogue and Brett Michaels.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.