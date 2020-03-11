If your phone didn’t ring when tornado sirens sounded last week across Hopkins County, the reason could be the latest surprising quirk in the Smart 911 program.
Several Fiscal Court members were stunned to learn Tuesday that residents must re-enroll in the alert system every six months. They urged Geographic Information System Director Kim Ezell to look into changing that policy.
The topic came up as Ezell presented her department’s budget proposal for next fiscal year. It includes a $19,500 contract for continuing Rave Alert’s notification software.
“Does it still stand that you have to renew it every six months?” Magistrate Charlie Beshears asked Ezell.
“I believe the residents will have to go back in,” Ezell said. “I’ve already started getting phone calls.”
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. then asked if that rule could be changed.
“Before everybody has been disconnected after six months,” Beshears added.
“That’s not good at all,” a surprised magistrate Billy Parrish said. “That ought to be a priority.”
Several magistrates said they never received an alert about the tornado warning in southern Hopkins County Monday night, March 2. That was one day after Smart 911 reached six months of service.
The court could not agree on whether Robert Littlepage mentioned the six-month detail when Smart 911 service began last September. Littlepage retired as Madisonville Hopkins County Central Dispatch Director at the end of November.
Hopkins County has faced several surprises with Smart 911 since it began. Littlepage admitted to some frustration in late September about dozens of people calling Central Dispatch because they were away when an alert was issued.
Then there was the Halloween surprise. Smart 911 sent an alert at 3:33 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 after the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for western Kentucky. The warning did not begin for 18 hours.
Because of the glitches, Littlepage persuaded Rave Alert of Massachusetts to lower its price for starting Smart 911 to $999. That one-year agreement expires Monday, Aug. 31.
Budget Committee Chair Hannah Myers wondered if Hopkins County needs to issue emergency alerts by phone or text at all.
“As many apps that are available, is a notification system still in the best interest?” Myers asked.
Ezell said 2,160 people in Hopkins County have “opted in” to Smart 911. That compares to about 5,000 who enrolled in the old CodeRed alert system. Another 15,725 landline phones are supposed to be part of Smart 911.
Residents can register for the system by clicking on the Smart 911 logo on the homepage of the Hopkins County website. They can also inquire for registration by email at alerts@hopkinscounty.net or dispatchcenter@madisonvillepd.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.