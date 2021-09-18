The Hopkins County School Board of Education agenda for Monday’s meeting is packed.
Board members will hold a tax hearing that will take place before the scheduled meeting, when they are expected to authorize extra NTI days for the district.
Last week, the Kentucky Senate passed SB 1, which would authorize 20 extra NTI days for school districts. The school board needs to approve the use of those days.
Lori Harrison, communications and community engagement specialist for the school system, said the school year started with only 10 NTI days, not the unlimited days they had last year.
“The [legislature] didn’t approve any waivers, so we only had 10 days we could use for NTI, which is like inclement weather, or COVID closures, flooding or snow,” she said. “They have allowed districts to take 20 days, which is a separate matter essentially for strategic closures.”
The section authorizes those days to be used for COVID-19 student and staff absences, which could mean the school had to close for any COVID-19 reason.
“Since we were limited on the days we could take with that, this helps us manage that,” said Harrison.
Last week, the Kentucky Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which removed the Kentucky Department of Education mandate requiring all state schools to wear masks, leaving the decision up to the individual school boards. It also required all schools to have a COVID-19 Operations Plan and have the schools work on daily COVID-19 testing for all students.
Before the school board starts on the agenda, a public tax hearing will take place starting at 5 p.m. Harrison said the hearing is open to the public for comments.
As it stands, 5.9 cents per $100 of the property tax rates will go toward the building fund so the school can participate in the Facilities Support Program of Kentucky, also known as the nickel tax.
According to the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission website, the 5-cent equivalent tax must be committed to the district’s building fund. It is usually greater than 5 cents because the calculation accounts for the fact it is applied to only real estate and personal property, not to motor vehicles.
The Hopkins County School board meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center. The tax hearing will start at 5 p.m. on Monday also at the CTC.
