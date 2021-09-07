The recent withdrawal from Afghanistan has evoked memories from one father about his son’s time deployed overseas.
Bill Rudd, the father of Sgt. Patrick Rudd, remembers that his son loved being part of the military and helping the people in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“What we did over there, they made a lot of progress,” he said. “The women were back out, the women were in schools, there was a lot of good that went on over there.”
Rudd said he troubled by the U.S. withdraw.
“I wish we could have done things a little bit differently,” he said.
Rudd was a team leader with the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment out of Fort Benning, Georgia. He served two tours in Afghanistan and six tours in Iraq. He completed several military leadership schools as well as Airborne, Jumpmaster training and Ranger school.
Rudd received the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and many more. Posthumously, he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal.
He was killed in 2008 by enemy small-arms fire while on patrol in Mosul, Iraq during his last deployment.
The Patrick Rudd Project was started in 2014 by Bill Rudd and Kelly Forbes to encourage the Hopkins County citizens to embrace the local veterans and first responders, assist veterans through the transi-tional phases of their lives and promote a better understanding of veterans and first responder’s value to the community.
“The goal from the very beginning was first responders and veterans,” said Rudd.
Since its inception, the Patrick Rudd Project has given over $230,000 back to the community in support of its mission, said Forbes. That figure includes $187,000 in mini-grants to Hopkins County first responders, over $25,000 across the country in military and veteran initiatives, and $30,000 in 2020 for personal protective equipment for the community front-line workers.
“PRP’s commitment is to Hopkins County first responders by providing grants for equipment, training, and additional resources they may need,” she said.
To apply for a mini-grant the agency requesting money has to put in writing what they need, why they need it, and how it will be used.
“The money we raise — we are being good stewards of other people’s money,” said Rudd. “We are not just sitting there giving out money to anyone that asks.”
The project has also provided funding for first responders to receive scene lighting, AEDs, stabilization struts, turnout gear, fire hose, radios, ventilation fans, service weapons, tactical helmets, air packs and generators, to name a few said Forbes.
“PRP has also given donations to first responder families who have suffered a personal loss within their families,” she said.
The project has been a sponsor for Christmas lunches at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center, Banner day at Fort Benning and the Ranger Ball.
“When a need arises, the board discusses it and looks for ways and/or funding we can provide to help,” said Forbes.
The project has been a sponsor and beneficiary of the local 9/11 Heroes Run in Madisonville since 2014. The money raised is split between the Travis Manion Foundation and the Patrick Rudd Project, which supports local first responders and veterans.
Rudd said being able to help first responders and veterans is what it is all about.
“Anything we can do to help make our first responders’ lives a little easier out there,” he said.
Looking at what the project has done, Rudd believes his son would be proud.
