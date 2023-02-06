DGNewStacked

The newest Dollar General Store in Madisonville opened quietly last week with no fanfare. According to an employee, the stores opening happened sooner than originally planned.

The new Dollar General, located a 3604 Hanson Road/ U.S. 41 N, was scheduled to open this coming weekend, but an employee at the store said construction and stocking was completed sooner than expected, so management decided to proceed with the opening.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.