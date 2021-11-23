After very limited use during the end of 2020 and first of 2021, the Western Kentucky Archery Complex hopes to get back into full swing when NASP returns to the facility on Dec. 11.
This first tournament will be hosted by South Hopkins Middle School, and it is expected to yield quite the turnout.
In a “normal year” there are more than 500 children participating in the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) in Hopkins County, but due to COVID-19, there has been a lack of certified coaching staff and the archery programs have been having a difficult time putting together teams and tournaments.
Normally the NASP season would already be underway. In 2019, the first tournament of the season at the facility was hosted on Nov. 16. But despite a slow start, things are slowly getting underway.
Kentucky NASP is a joint venture between the Kentucky Departments of Fish and Wildlife and local schools. The program promotes education and participation in the sport of archery, with a minimum of 10 hours of classroom instruction given to all current fourth and fifth graders through their physical education classes. Students between fourth grade and senior year are eligible to participate, all using the same identical Mathews Genesis bow and arrows.
The Western Kentucky Archery Complex, located right off of I-69, is a multi-use complex which offers a 90 meter state-of-the-art outdoor range. The inside of the facility can accommodate up to 56 National Field Archery Association (NFAA) shooting lanes with bleacher seating for up to 400.
“The complex draws archers of all ages, from all over,” Tricia Noel, Executive Director of Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission. “With this being the largest building dedicated to archery in the state of Kentucky, the return of the regional events is great for tourism and great for the city of Madisonville.”
Other NASP events
January 8, 2022: Hosted by West Hopkins School
February 5, 2022: The Hopkins County Central High School Storm Classic
February 12, 2022: Madisonville North Hopkins High School Maroon Classic
February 14-19, 2022: NASP Regionals
According to the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, the direct economic impact for the USA Archery Regional Elite Developmental Camp three day event, last weekend, estimated to bring in between $15,000-$20,000 to Hopkins County. The Mid-South Collegiate Tournament which will be held in January 2022 always generates a large economic boost for the community as well, with over 125 archers competing.
The complex also regularly hosts events for S3DA.
