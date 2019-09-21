The Madisonville City Council appears ready to accept new denser housing at a disputed triangle in the Midtown Commons area.
The council voted 6-0 Friday to accept findings of the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission for about 10 acres of land between Interstate 69 and Cottonwood Drive. Ershig Properties wants the land rezoned from low density residential to medium density residential.
During a special called meeting, the council chewed on a catered lunch while listening to audio from the Planning Commission's discussion on Aug. 22. While Ershig Properties was not at that earlier
see duplexes/page a4
meeting, a Ewing Properties representative raised the only objection to the rezoning.
On the recording, Chris Ewing of Jasper, Indiana said his company developed Cottonwood Drive and Cottonwood Loop around 1998. He said the triangle was considered a "casualty" of the former Pennyrile Parkway nearby, with no plans to develop it. A railroad right-of-way is on another side of the triangle.
Ershig Properties now wants to put duplexes in that area. Ewing told the Planning Commission there would be a traffic problem exiting the triangle onto Cottonwood Drive, which is now a cul-de-sac.
"If you take 13 units per acre, that's 127 units," Ewing said on the recording. While he said the actual total probably would be closer to 91 units due to zoning requirements, "that's a lot of traffic getting out of there."
But the city council accepted the facts behind the Planning Commission's 4-1 vote to approve the change, leading to a first reading on an ordinance to rezone the land.
"I'm for this thing 100%," Councilor Larry Noffsinger said. But he said some people in the neighborhood have expressed concern about construction traffic clogging Cottonwood Drive while the duplexes are built.
"As part of the development plan, they will be required to place fire hydrants every 400 to 500 feet," City Attorney Joe Evans said. He described that as routine with city developments.
A final vote on the rezoning should occur at the next regular council meeting on Monday, Oct. 7.
In other Madisonville city news Friday:
• the council voted to declare an emergency so paving can resume on the T-hangar area at Madisonville Regional Airport. Mayor Kevin Cotton said a final contract for about $196,000 could allow crews to "start moving dirt the first of the week."
• the council accepted a high bid of $2,550 for property at 126 N. Kentucky Avenue. It's not known what will be done with the property.
• the Kentucky League of Cities named Madisonville its "city government of the year," earning a $1,000 donation. The organization cited "intentional work in the area of community engagement, place building and local pride."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.