Staying local this Labor Day Weekend? Old 41 Entertainment will be hosting a Labor Day Laugh-A-Thon event at The Ballard Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The event will start at 8 p.m., and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Kristy Catlett, known professionally as Kamillion in the comedy world, said they wanted to give people something to do locally during the holiday.
“We are really excited about making Old 41 a permanent thing in the county,” she said.
The comedy show will be hosted by Dwayne Cobb, who started his career in 2010 at Fed Ups Open Mic Night. Cobb hosted the last show in July put on by Old 41 Entertainment.
“We are going with the same host because he did a terrific job, and he is a big part of Old 41 Entertainment,” said Catlett.
The show’s headliner will be Chris Harvey and feature Justin Tabb, with special guests Brian “B Cov” Covington and Kamillion.
Chris Harvey is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer out of Akron, Ohio. Harvey has opened for many National acts such as The late John Witherspoon, Donnie Baker, Tk Kirkland, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, and many more. Harvey won 2014 Ohio’s best Amateur and 2016 Toledo’s best urban comic.
Justin Tabb is a member of Louisville’s Streatway Entertainment team and has been a professional comedian for three years. Tabb was born in Allentown, PA, but his stepfather was in the military, so he spent the majority of his childhood relocating from state to state. Tabb now calls Kentucky home, where he enjoys being a stand-up comedian. Tabb has worked with Chris Tomas, DC Young Fly, Moe Alexander, and many more.
Covington was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, and has gone on to become one of the area’s premier comics. He is a regular house MC at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville and has performed at various clubs around the country. He has opened for numerous nationally known acts like Lavell Crawford, Bruce Bruce, Earthquake, Deon Cole, Mo’Nique at Nashville’s History Grand Ole Opry House, and Dick Gregory.
Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com and search Labor Day Laugh-A-Thon. General admission tickets start at $15, and premium seating is $25. For more information, call 812-266-0225.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.